Two taken to hospital after Uttoxeter HGV and van crash
- Published
A crash left a HGV on its side and a van with a piece of wood through its windscreen.
West Midlands Ambulance said it was called at 11:48 BST on Monday to the collision on the A50 between Blythe Bridge and Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.
The van driver, it said, had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.
The HGV driver was also taken to hospital for checks, it said "due to the serious nature of the RTC".
"Considering the dramatic scene and significant damage, it was remarkable that no one was killed," the ambulance service said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.