Windmill Hill Day Nursery shut over safeguarding concerns
- Published
A nursery has been ordered to shut while inspectors and police investigate safeguarding concerns.
Ofsted said it had suspended registration for privately-run Windmill Hill Day Nursery in Stoke-on-Trent.
Staffordshire Police said it was investigating concerns over the management and welfare of children and was working with other parties.
Scott and Samantha Brian from the nursery said they had "little information" about the suspension.
The nursery, in Rough Close, was rated as outstanding at its last Ofsted inspection in 2020.
Police said its investigation to determine whether any criminal offences had taken place was at an early stage and it was liaising with the county council, Stoke-on-Trent City Council and Ofsted, to investigate the concerns.
'Dedicated staff'
"We would like to thank parents and carers for their patience and understanding while officers conduct their inquiries," a spokesperson added.
In a statement, Mr and Mrs Brian said 'We have little information at this time regarding the actual reason the setting has had its registration suspended by Ofsted.
"We have cared for children at the setting for over 20 years and our long-standing dedicated staff are committed to providing safe and secure environment for all the children in our care.
"The happiness, wellbeing and safety of our children is at the heart of everything that we do. We are currently waiting for communication with the relevant authorities to ensure our setting is fully compliant and can reopen at the earliest opportunity."
The pair thanked parents for their continued support.
Mark Sutton, cabinet member for Children and Young People at the county council, said it was aware of Ofsted's decision and was working with inspectors and police.
Parents needing alternative childcare are asked to contact the council's Early Education and Childcare Team, he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk