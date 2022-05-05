Robbie Williams announces 10,000 more Stoke-on-Trent show tickets
- Published
Robbie Williams has announced a further 10,000 tickets will go on sale for his homecoming gig delayed by coronavirus.
The singer will play his first concert in his hometown Stoke-on-Trent at Vale Park on 4 June, two years after it was first announced.
Money raised from ticket sales will be donated to charities including Unicef and a local children's hospice of which Williams is patron.
Tickets will go on sale from 10:00 BST on Friday.
"Stoke-on-Trent made me," the former Take That star, who is originally from Burslem, said. "My heart, my humour, it's all from Stoke.
"Cut me and it's through me like a stick of rock."
Williams said it had always been an ambition of his to perform at the Port Vale ground and he was "delighted now that it's actually going to happen". More than 20,000 people are expected to attend.
"It's been a long wait since we announced the show back in 2020, but I know it will be worth it when I finally walk out on to the pitch at Vale Park," he added.
As well as Unicef, the concert will support the Donna Louise Hospice for Children and Young People and the Hubb foundation, which provides free meals and activities for children in Stoke-on-Trent.
"I want to continue to help raise money for charities in Stoke-on-Trent's communities, and to help children grow up happy, healthy and able to play," Williams said.
"This event will be able to do just that, and I'm proud to be doing this in aid of The Donna Louise, Unicef and The Hubb Foundation."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk