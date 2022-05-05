Pedestrian killed in Rushton Spencer crash named
A man who died after being hit by a car in the Staffordshire Peak District has been named by police.
Alec Heyworth, 23, from Cheshire, was injured when he was struck by a grey Audi A3 on the A523 in Rushton Spencer shortly before 16:00 BST on 1 May.
He died a day later after being taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries, police said.
Staffordshire Police said the driver remained at the scene and was helping officers with their inquiries.
The force continues to appeal for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or pedestrian before the collision.
Officers have also asked anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
