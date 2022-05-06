Local election results 2022: Tories hold Tamworth but majority shrinks
- Published
Related Topics
The Conservatives have kept control of Tamworth Borough Council but their majority was reduced.
A third of the authority's 30 seats were up for grabs in the 2022 elections and the Tories kept seven, bringing their total number of councillors to 25.
Labour held on to two seats, but independent Richard Kingstone gained the Mercian seat from the Tories.
In the 2021 elections, the Tories won every ward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.