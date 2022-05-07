Leek crash: Appeal after woman dies in Staffordshire Moorlands
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Leek.
The woman, from Cheshire, was found unresponsive inside a white Audi A3 on Macclesfield Road at 03:10 BST, Staffordshire Police said.
Paramedics pronounced the woman dead a short time later, the force added.
Detectives appealed for anyone who saw the crash or who has dashcam footage to come forward on Facebook, Twitter or by calling 101.
