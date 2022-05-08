Arrest after pedestrian killed in Rode Heath collision
- Published
A woman has been arrested after a male pedestrian died in a collision.
Cheshire Police said a black Ford Fiesta Zetec hit a pedestrian on the A533 Sandbach Road, near to the junction of Keats Drive in Rode Heath at 11:40 BST on 6 May.
The pedestrian, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has since released on conditional bail, it added.
The force said the man's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Det Insp Nigel Reid urged anyone who was in the area, and may have witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to speak to officers.
"Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances behind the collision," he said.
