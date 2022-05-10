Evictions begin at HS2 protest camp in Staffordshire
Evictions have begun at an HS2 protest camp in Staffordshire.
About 40 people have been living at the site just off the A51, near Swynnerton, for about a year, demonstrating against plans to cut down woods for the line.
Dozens of security staff have been brought in to "safely remove" the protesters, about 10 of whom say they have locked themselves inside the site.
HS2 said it would create a new wildlife habitat. But the campaigners say felling ancient trees is not justified.
The company issued the camp with an eviction notice in March. However, some people are continuing to refuse to leave.
When the notice was served, protesters said they were motivated by environmental concerns.
"We've got 10 years to stop, like, ecological collapse," one of the group, Jim, said at the time.
"It's not just us saying this, this is all the scientists, that we can't be felling ancient woodlands. They [HS2] might be tree planting, but you can't replace a 400-year-old oak, you just can't."
As well as the 10 people who have locked themselves in, five people are understood to have gone down into tunnels where they hope it will be harder for security teams to reach them.
Others have also scaled trees as HS2 staff surround the woodland with the aim of enforcing a 10m cordon.
Environmental activists are also refusing to leave a second smaller camp nearby.
Dozens of protesters have been living at the woodland camp for more than a year and join a number of people who have campaigned against the rail line due to environmental concerns.
Pressure group Stop HS2 believes it will increase carbon emissions and damage areas of natural beauty. However, HS2 insists on its environmental credentials.
Last year, activists occupied a tunnel near Euston station for 30 days in a protest against the development.
Later, the government is to set out plans to crack down on "guerrilla protests" which will make it illegal to obstruct major transport works including HS2.
The Public Order Bill, which will be included in the Queen's Speech, will make obstructions punishable by up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.
