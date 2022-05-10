Cheshire barn fire was started deliberately say police
A large barn fire which took firefighters more than two days to extinguish is believed to have been started deliberately.
It started at an old farm near Leighton Hospital in Cheshire at around 18:00 on Saturday and Cheshire Constabulary wants to speak to people who were in the area at that time.
It said it especially wanted to trace two men who were fishing in a nearby pool and five girls seen at the farm.
The force also asked for CCTV footage.
Det Con James Best said those fishing were picked up in a dark coloured car, while the girls were seen later on Smithy Lane, near the hospital.
