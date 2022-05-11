Hunt for owner of stray tortoise found in Staffordshire field
A "huge" stray tortoise has been found wandering in a field in Staffordshire.
The red-footed tortoise was discovered near Church Eaton, a village near Stafford, on Tuesday, the RSPCA said.
The reptile was checked over and found to be fine by a vet, the charity added, despite initial concerns his back feet were bleeding.
"He is quite a size, so I can understand why he was spotted - he is just beautiful," RSPCA inspector Heather Morris said.
"When I went to collect him I took a large bird box with me, but I soon realised he wasn't going to fit!"
The tortoise looks to be in good health, but has no microchip to help track down his owner, the charity said.
Red-footed tortoises can grow to more than 12in (30cm) in length and usually live for about 50 years.
The RSPCA said tortoise owners often let their pets out in the garden during sunny weather and they can become very active in the warm temperatures and sunshine.
"It's really important that owners keep a close eye on their pets when outside or have a secure run... to keep them safe from other animals and to ensure they can't escape," Ms Morris added.
