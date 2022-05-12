Network Rail fined £1.4m after worker crushed following crash
Network Rail has been fined £1.4m after a worker suffered "life-changing" injuries when he was crushed in a crash between two rail vehicles.
A man suffered injuries to his legs and spine and was left with a permanent disability following the crash on a stretch of track between Crewe and Chester.
The firm pleaded guilty to a breach of the Health Safety at Work Act 1974.
The crash involved a 25-tonne ballast distributor and a people carrier.
Network Rail apologised for the incident.
'Failings in management'
A second worker suffered minor injuries to his wrist and shoulder in the collision which happened on 19 September 2018.
An Office of Rail and Road investigation found "failings in Network Rail's management of the worksite" which led to a prosecution at Chester Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Phil James, Network Rail's North West route director, said the company has since "reinforced its safety and planning protocols" to prevent the incident reoccurring.