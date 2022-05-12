Voters in Stoke call for PM to deliver on levelling up
Voters in Stoke-on-Trent have called on the government to deliver on levelling up pledges as the cabinet met in the city.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Middleport Pottery for a cabinet meeting with Michael Gove.
"We are ministers representing the whole of the United Kingdom," said Levelling Up Secretary Mr Gove.
Mr Gove visited the former Royal Doulton factory site, where new houses have been built.
"The reason why we are here, is to see what more needs to be done," he said.
Agnes Nigo Wani, one of the first residents at the former pottery site, said: "People are really struggling and something needs to be done to ensure that people are brought up to the level that they can also cope with the rising cost of living."
Stoke-on-Trent North MP Jonathan Gullis was alongside the Prime Minister and also spoke about the cost of living crisis.
"We've got to focus completely on those issues. We've got to help people on the cost of living," he said.
He added: "I've been looking at an incredible ceramics business here. They're exporting 30% more to Europe than a few years ago.
"They've hired 300 people and are looking for more - we need to help those businesses thrive."
Analysis by Elizabeth Glinka, BBC Midlands Political Editor
With the cost of living crisis at the top of most people's agendas, the arrival of Boris Johnson and his top team in Stoke-on-Trent is no co-incidence.
The Potteries is a former Labour heartland, now run by a Conservative council and represented by three Torie MPs. It's the kind of place that delivered the PM's 80 seat majority in 2019, and that he needs to win again if he is to win the next general election.
Times though are tough. People in north Staffordshire were promised 'levelling up' and ministers no doubt hope their visit and the ensuing media coverage will draw attention to the policies they believe to be vote winners here in the former red wall.
