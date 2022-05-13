Plans for nearly 80 new homes in Hednesford area approved
Plans for nearly 80 new homes on a residential development have been backed by councillors.
The application, approved by Cannock Chase District Council, also includes a new primary school on the land west of Pye Green Road, in Hednesford.
However, planning committee chair Councillor Andrea Muckley spoke out against the plan.
She said by locating affordable homes in one area of the development , it risked "ghettoising" those residents.
But fellow committee members voted to approve the proposals including the layout, landscaping and access, the Local Democracy reporting Service said.
Access to the 78 homes will be provided by the road serving Poppyfield Primary Academy.
The latest plans, which also include a care home and shops, mark the latest phase of Bellway Homes' development, where hundreds of homes are being built.
Kathy Else, who spoke in support of the application, said the developer had worked with Walsall Housing Group to make sure it was providing the right kind and type of affordable housing.
