Robbie Williams: Access information announce for Port Vale concert
- Published
Organisers behind Robbie Williams's hometown stadium gig have released access details.
The singer will play at Stoke-on-Trent's Vale Park on 4 June, two years after it was first announced.
Those attending will be able to choose whether to sit in the stands, or go on the pitch.
Claire Halket, chief operating officer at Port Vale, said 1,000 parking spaces were available to book via the club's website.
A park and ride scheme has also been set up.
"For those with accessibility issues, or worry that they can't stand for long periods of time, they can actually sit in the stands, all will be unreserved seating, or you'll be able to go on to the pitch and be amongst it all."
About 20,000 people are expected at the sold-out show by the former Take That star, originally from Burslem.
Money raised from ticket sales will be donated to local children's charities and Unicef.
