Rail firm fined after trench collapse near Stafford railway station
- Published
A railway construction company has been fined £550,00 for health and safety breaches after an unsupported trench collapsed, burying a worker.
The VolkerRail Ltd worker was in a 2m (6.5ft) trench during excavation work outside Stafford railway station when it collapsed in 2014.
The company admitted the failing, said the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), which brought the prosecution.
The man suffered "extremely serious injuries", including a broken pelvis.
The rail construction firm was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Friday.
At the time of the incident on 6 July, the company was found not to have used temporary trench supports during the works, even though they had been delivered to the site, an ORR investigation found.
It also found the company did not adequately brief its construction team on how to complete tasks, and poor management meant failings were not corrected and complaints were not fully acted upon.
Ian Prosser, HM chief inspector of railways at the ORR, said: "VolkerRail Ltd had opportunities to correct working practices and make the works safer, but these opportunities were missed. The result led to extremely serious injuries to one of its employees.
"Over many years we have worked with industry to ensure that there is a good level of understanding of the regulations when undertaking excavation work. It is important that companies working on the railways maintain a relentless focus on managing risks to protect their staff."
The company admitted failing to prevent danger to workers and was also ordered to pay £85,415 in costs.
The worker was treated for injuries to his pelvis, stomach and lungs as well as several broken ribs.
By 2021 he was still in pain and no longer able to work full time, the ORR added.
