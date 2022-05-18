Driver killed and two hurt in Burntwood crash
A driver has died and two other people have been injured after a two-car crash in Staffordshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Miners Way, in Burntwood, at 15:15 BST on Tuesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said a man who had been driving one of the cars had been receiving CPR from a bystander when paramedics arrived.
However, WMAS said he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.
"The driver from the other car, a man, was treated for potentially serious injuries and was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment," a spokesperson added.
A passenger from the second car was also taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be serious.
