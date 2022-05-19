Pedestrian dies in Stafford after being hit by car
A man in his 70s has died after being hit by a car in Stafford.
Staffordshire Police said the incident happened on the A34 Queensway at about midday on Thursday.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support, the force said.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a woman in her 40s, was not injured. West Midlands Ambulance Service said it treated two bystanders for shock.
