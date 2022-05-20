Police investigate reports player was attacked after League Two play-off
Police are working to identify those suspected of attacking a player after a League Two play-off semi-final.
Fans invaded the pitch after Port Vale beat Swindon Town on penalties at Vale Park.
Swindon boss Ben Garner said his players were "physically and verbally abused".
Port Vale said it would take "the strongest possible action" against anyone found guilty of being involved in criminal activities.
Staffordshire Police said no arrests had yet been made, but it was working with both clubs as it investigated reports of an assault.
It called on anyone with information to contact officers.
Ben Garner told BBC Radio Wiltshire one of his players had been left with a cut on his nose, while others had faced "all sorts of abuse".
Swindon forward Harry McKirdy called for the English Football League to take action in a post on his Instagram page.
He said: "I'll take the stick and the songs. But bottles, coins, lighters thrown at me and running on and hitting and kicking me and my team-mates. Too far. Something's got to be done EFL."
