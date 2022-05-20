Cannock Chase gets new Commonwealth mountain bike facilities
A new cycling trail for the Commonwealth Games has opened at Cannock Chase.
The huge beauty spot will host this summer's mountain bike events on 3 August.
The facilities, which will be available to the public to use, also include a 'pedal and play' area for young mountain bikers to develop their skills.
The new mountain biking track has been called Perry's trail.
In all, £1m has been spent on the facilities in Cannock Chase and the area for young cyclists was designed with the support of British Cycling.
Danielle Everey from British Cycling said the aim was to "inspire the next generation of cyclists".
Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston added: "There's going to be an amazing legacy here, because the facilities will be used well beyond the games."
Ticket holders for the mountain bike racing will get access to the new viewing area at the start and finish line, but the rest of the course will be accessible for free.
