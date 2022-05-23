Stoke-on-Trent man questioned after claims van ran over ducklings
- Published
A man has been interviewed by police investigating reports three ducklings were killed when they were run over by a van.
The 61-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent was voluntarily interviewed on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said.
Images of ducklings lying on the road in Trentham on Friday were shared on social media.
The force said it was continuing to examine whether any offences had been committed.
A number of people called for a criminal inquiry after a witness wrote about what happened in a Facebook post.
Steven Walley said he had been driving on the A34 at the roundabout for Trentham Gardens when a family of seven ducklings crossed the road.
"All the traffic stopped to let them cross but disgustingly this van driver, after initially stopping, could not then wait for the five seconds it would have taken to let them cross and drove straight over them, crushing three of them," he wrote.
Mr Walley said he then had what he described as a "very heated conversation" with the driver after he followed the van to a nearby lay-by.
Staffordshire Police said it was aware of the post and that it was "an emotive issue for many people".
Detectives urged people not to take matters into their own hands.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk