Tamworth women given animal ban for mistreating puppies
Two women have been banned from keeping animals for four years after causing unnecessary suffering to three puppies.
One dog died and another was put to sleep after the pets developed illnesses over a five-month period.
A vet raised concerns for their welfare, but Susan Pace, 68, and Marian Smith, 55, denied injuring them at Staffordshire Justice Centre.
The pair, from Tamworth, were convicted and given an 18-month conditional discharge.
Tilly, a West Highland terrier-type puppy died, and Daisy, who was the same breed, was put to sleep.
A Jack Russell terrier-type puppy called Mini has since recovered, the RSPCA said.
The causes of death were not established, other than they were unexpected, it added. Another two dogs died within the home environment without explanation.
Animals seized
Between June and November 2020,the charity said Daisy and Mini had recurrent episodes of ulceration of the mouth, tongue or eyes consistent with them reacting to facial contact with a corrosive agent such as a caustic detergent.
RSPCA inspector Herchy Boal went to the veterinary hospital where Mini was being cared for on 24 November before visiting the pair at their home in Browning Close to inform them all of their animals were to be removed, pending an investigation into the care of the three puppies they recently had.
A Cavachon, a Yorkshire terrier, two budgies, two rabbits, four guinea pigs and a hamster were subsequently removed from the property and will be rehomed, along with Mini, the RSPCA said.
Pace and Smith, who were each convicted of three charges, were also ordered to pay £1,400 costs each and a £22 victim surcharge.
"We are very grateful to the vets for raising these concerns. The RSPCA very much relies on the public to be our eyes and ears and report any concerns about animal welfare," Ms Boal said.
