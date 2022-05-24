Views sought on Cannock Chase council boundary change
Views are being sought on a new plan to merge council wards in Staffordshire.
The Local Government Boundary Commission has concluded the number of councillors on Cannock Chase District Council should be cut from 41 to 36.
It has launched a 10-week consultation to seek residents' views on the proposals, to run until 1 August.
Prof Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said people could help it understand "community ties and identities at this early stage".
The commission is an independent body responsible for drawing up council boundaries. It is reviewing Cannock Chase to make sure councillors represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements help the council to work effectively.
It said it was seeking views from people and organisations on which communities should be part of the same ward, which it would use to draw up new boundaries.
It said there would be a further round of consultation once this was complete.
Anyone wishing to get involved can do so through the commission's website.
