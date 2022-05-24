Murder arrest after man dies in Cobridge
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an "unexpected death", police said.
They were called by the ambulance service at about 01:55 BST on Monday to reports of a man in cardiac arrest on North Road, Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent.
The Staffordshire force said a man in his 40s died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics, and officers were supporting the family.
A 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested.
