Plans to turn Lichfield Debenhams site into a cinema
- Published
Options are to be considered for a new cinema in a shopping centre.
Plans are being put forward for the former Debenhams store, which has been vacant since May 2021, at Three Spires Shopping Centre in Lichfield, Staffordshire.
It comes after property investment company Evolve Estates purchased the retail complex.
Leader of Lichfield District Council, Doug Pullen, said having the cinema would be "fantastic".
The council said it had signed an agreement with Evolve to develop the options for a cinema plus concessions area for food and drink.
Sebastian Macdonald-Hall, director of Evolve, said: "We believe the former Debenhams site offers an excellent location that will complement the city centre and we are already engaging with significant interest from both cinema and food and beverage operators."
Mr Pullen added: "It would undoubtedly attract more people into the city centre in the daytime, evenings and weekends, which is great for the future prosperity of retail and hospitality businesses."
The joint venture consideration phase of the contract is due to be completed by the end of the summer, with planning permission sought for the preferred scheme thereafter.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk