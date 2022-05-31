Stoke butcher pops the cork on new Jubilee sausage
A butcher has made a sausage for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by replacing water with champagne.
Richard Holloway, from Hartshill Butchers in Stoke-on-Trent, said he asked the question "what would the Queen have?" and came up with "The Royal Jubilee Sausage".
Water is usually added to sausage meat so the ingredients can combine together, he said.
The "boozy sausage" will be available from Thursday for ten days.
"I'm not a champagne person, more of a Guinness man but I had some the other day and it was gorgeous, I was quite surprised," Mr Holloway said.
The butcher added that he has already seen a lot of interest for the royal sausage and has taken many pre-orders ahead of the bank holiday.
"I love the Queen and wanted to do something Royal," Mr Holloway said.
