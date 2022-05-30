Tributes to 'amazing father' killed in A5 crash in Tamworth
The family of a man who died in a crash involving multiple cars in Staffordshire has paid tribute to an "amazing husband and father".
David May, 76, was involved in a collision on the A5, near Mile Oak in Tamworth, at around 17:20 BST on 24 May.
Emergency services were called to the northbound slip road of the A5 and the A453 following the incident.
Staffordshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses.
Mr May's black VW Up, a white Scania Arctic, a white Ford Fiesta and other vehicles were involved in the crash, the force said.
Paramedics pronounced Mr May, who was from Sutton Coldfield, dead at the scene.
His family said: "He was a great family man who always made time for people and was liked by all.
"He will be missed."
