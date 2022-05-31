Stone convent to be converted into homes for elderly
Part of a convent is going to be turned into new accommodation for elderly people.
The Stone Dominican Sisters have been in Stone, Staffordshire, since 1843 and care for residents at St Mary's Nursing Home in the town.
Their numbers, however, have dwindled over several decades.
Plans for the conversion - along with a new care home - have been approved by Stafford Borough Council.
The project will see the current not-for-profit nursing home demolished and a new four-storey building with 51 flats constructed in its place.
The Dominican Sisters will keep part of their convent to live in, along with offices and a chapel, with the rest turned into 22 flats, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
An extra care facility will provide 60 rooms across three floors of another building under the plans.
Stone Town Council did not object to the scheme but five residents wrote to the borough council to raise concerns about noise, light pollution and loss of privacy.
