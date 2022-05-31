Cannock: Man in court accused of Lucy Clews murder
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death.
Police attended a property on Bath Road in West Chadsmoor, Cannock, on 29 December, following concerns regarding the welfare of a woman.
There, Lucy Clews, 39, was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Thomas Grant, 26, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme on Tuesday.
He was remanded in custody and is due at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.
