Oliver Freckleton: Three charged with Burton murder
- Published
A further three people have been charged with a man's murder, taking the total to nine.
Oliver Freckleton was stabbed to death in Burton-upon-Trent on 11 December, the day before his 20th birthday.
The father was found dead at a house in the Stretton area and a post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound.
His family said he would "walk into any room and instantly light it up" and that he "idolised" his baby daughter.
Isiah Hall, 18, and Adam Viola, 19, both from Derbyshire, along with a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with murder on Tuesday, Staffordshire Police said.
They remain in custody and are due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.
Chardon Carlington Carnagie, 18, of Grampian Way, Derby, and Travel Reid, 20, of Sinfin Lane in Derby have previously appeared in court charged with murder.
Two 16-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, none of whom can be named, have also previously been charged with murder.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk