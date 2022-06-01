Platinum Jubilee: Stafford postbox topper unveiled
- Published
A knitting group set up during the pandemic to support a women's refuge has created a postbox topper for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Chicks That Knit in Stafford said it decided to "do cream cakes with the crown for the Queen and some bunting" around the Eccleshall Road topper.
Spokeswoman Lynn James said it had had a "fabulous" response.
She added the group had received "lots of lovely messages" from people who passed it.
The group had marked Easter, knitting "little chicks", putting eggs in and sending them to a refuge in the town.
This is not the first postbox topper they have taken on, however.
"We've done some for... Remembrance Sunday and we just keep moving on and moving on and doing different postbox toppers and doing things for charity," Ms James said.
Among those helping to fashion the creations is her 92-year-old mother.
Another member, Lesley Whatmough, said: "I just think it's a wonderful thing. We're just friends that got together during Covid and we've done it for the community as well.
"We all get together every so often as well and have a little get together.
"So it's a community thing and it's a friends thing."
The Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, with an extra bank holiday on Friday to celebrate.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk