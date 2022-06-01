Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: MBE for food bank founder
- Published
A man who set up a food bank for the people of Stoke-on-Trent 10 years ago has been appointed an MBE.
Glenn Parkes was recognised for his services to homeless people and the community of Fenton.
He said he set up the food bank in 2012 when people were feeling the impact of austerity measures, only expecting it to be needed for about two years.
To be recognised after a decade of work in the local community was "just unbelievable", he said.
Mr Parkes credits his Christian faith as the source of his motivation, saying the food bank came about after a discussion at a church "sofa club" meeting in 2012.
"We thought we'd give it 18 months to two years, that'll be it."
But 10 years later, he said the Stoke-on-Trent centre, now part of the Trussell Trust, was busier than ever before.
With the cost of living increasing, he said he could see more tough times to come. "You wonder how we will bring about an end," he said.
'Very humbling'
As well as his work at the food bank, Mr Parkes also organised a night shelter and a community cafe for homeless people and was involved in a campaign to save Fenton's town hall.
"It's part of the DNA of being a Christian," he said. "Something we're called to do."
News of his MBE was late to reach him, Mr Parkes revealed.
"I was on holiday and got an email from the cabinet office to say they were trying get in touch urgently."
He said his first instinct was to think "What have I done?"
When he eventually found out he was being appointed an MBE, he said the news was "very humbling".
Other honours recipients in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire include:
OBE
- Prof Trevor McMillan, vice chancellor of Keele University - for services to education
- Hifsa Haroon-Iqbal, regional Prevent co-ordinator - for services to social cohesion
- Dr David Jacques - for services to garden history and conservation
MBE
- Pamela Bostock, consultant occupational therapist - for services to adults with progressive neurological conditions
- Catherine Mann, head of libraries and arts at Staffordshire County Council - for services to public libraries
- Douglas Wright - for services to the economy and charity in the West Midlands
BEM
- Sheila Cooper, first aid trainer with Cheadle division of St John Ambulance - for voluntary service in Staffordshire
- Daniel Kinsey - for services to the community in Wombourne, particularly during Covid-19
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk