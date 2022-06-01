Jewellery worth £25,000 stolen in Lichfield burglary
Jewellery worth around £25,000 has been stolen from a home in Lichfield.
Staffordshire Police said the burglary took place just after midnight on 10 May at an address on Rosemary Hill Road in Little Aston.
Officers have released security camera images of a man they want to speak with in connection with the burglary.
The force said a gold Cartier bangle, a Tiffany pearl bracelet and an engagement ring were among the stolen items.
Detectives appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
