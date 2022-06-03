Stafford woman left with scratches after towpath attack
- Published
A woman has been left with scratches on her body after being attacked.
Police were called to Castle Street towpath, Stafford, shortly before 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
The woman, in her 30s, is said to have been grabbed at about 21:20 as she walked along the path, before running away towards Martin Drive.
Staffordshire Police has described the offender as male, about 5ft 10in tall and wearing a dark face covering and dark clothing.
The force added that he speaks with a Liverpudlian accent.
Any witnesses are being urged to contact the police, as they review CCTV and deploy police dogs along the towpath.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.