Robbie Williams' Stoke homecoming gig 'written in the stars'
- Published
Robbie Williams has said returning to his home city to play a gig at Port Vale FC's stadium was "written in the stars" after the side won promotion.
The Angels singer will perform a homecoming concert at Vale Park in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.
More than 20,000 fans are expected, with many already camping out.
It will be exactly a week after Williams watched his team beat Mansfield Town in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.
"I wonder what the gig will feel like for the person who used to be Robert, who now is Robbie," said the former Take That star and dedicated Port Vale supporter.
"The stage is basically opposite the directors' box and that's basically where I sat as a kid."
Williams said he knows the gig is going to be "absolutely amazing" but he has feelings of "trepidation".
"I wonder if I'm going to cry, I wonder if I'm going to be none emotional, I really am sort of one gig and one day at a time," the singer said about being back home.
The charity concert, which was first announced in 2019 but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will donate all profits from programmes and merchandise to Unicef, as well as Staffordshire charities The Hubb Foundation and The Donna Louise.
'Curve balls'
When asked what fans can expect from the show, Williams said: "I am so glad I have a tune like Let Me Entertain You, there is no song better than that to start a gig.
"Then Angels kind of wraps it up in a nice bow."
However, Vale Park can expect a few "curve balls".
Williams thanked Stoke for giving him his "humour, knowledge and intellect," as well as shaping many of his songs, like "Burslem Normals".
"They say you stop growing the day you get famous and I kind of get it, I'm like a 16-year-old in a 48-year-old," he said.
He added that a lot of him is still "deep-rooted" in places around Stoke-on-Trent such as Hamil Road, Tunstall Park and Newfield Street.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk