Robbie Williams: Homecoming gig called electric
Fans of Robbie Williams at his concert in his native Stoke-on-Trent said it was "just electric" and "amazing".
About 20,000 people were at Vale Park on Saturday for a gig that was postponed for two years due to Covid.
Williams called it "an incredibly special night" and raised funds for charities including Unicef and The Donna Louise Children's Hospice.
He played all of his biggest hits, including Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ, Millennium and Angels.
Williams, 48, who also performed a cover of Don't Look Back in Anger by Oasis, told the crowd he wanted to make this a regular thing, BBC Radio Stoke reported.
Well that was incredibly special. Can we do it again please? Rob x pic.twitter.com/RpCBYTJl9S— Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) June 4, 2022
Gina Jones from Alsager, Cheshire, said: "We've got sore throats, sore feet, danced so much and everybody in the crowd was so lovely."
She also said he "looked so comfortable and so happy and... so emotional".
Ms Jones stated: "It was like watching your best mate with all your best mates."
Lizzie Hulse, from Leek, Staffordshire, said: "The emotion was amazing. You could see how much it meant to Robbie. He just walked out on to [the] stage and it was just electric.
"It was such a journey he took us on through his concert and his music."
The radio station said a "rousing singalong" to Angels finished the night and the voices of more than 20,000 Robbie Williams fans could "probably be heard all the way down the A500".
Williams has previously said a lot of him is still rooted in the area.
"It hasn't left me in any way. It still feels very close, very near," he said.
Some people had queued since 06:00 BST on Saturday.
One woman said: "I'm a bit tired, but when I see the man, I will get my second wind."
Another woman said: "We've been just in the crowd dancing to Robbie songs and in the Red Lion just listening to Robbie songs and getting... in the mood."
