Stoke-on-Trent moves ahead with Clean Air Zone plan
Some motorists are set to pay to drive in parts of Stoke-on-Trent after councillors backed plans for a congestion charge in a crackdown on pollution.
The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) would see fees introduced for older vans and commercial vehicles but exclude cars.
A retro-fit of buses was also "under way", the local authority said.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council had been told to tackle pollution levels by the government.
The council said the use of a CAZ, covering the city centre and Victoria Road in Fenton, would improve air quality levels.
A business case is now set to be prepared and the proposals submitted to the government, says the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Last year, the council's leader estimated a possible daily charge of between £9 and £35.
Under Birmingham's CAZ, high-polluting cars face a daily fee of £8 and coaches and lorries £50.
A bus retrofit programme to decrease exhaust emissions at Bucknall New Road in the city was "well under way", said one councillor during a meeting on the scheme.
Carl Edwards, cabinet member for housing and environment, added that in neighbouring Newcastle-under-Lyme, a bus gate was set to be introduced to restrict traffic heading towards the town in peak hours to public transport, taxis and bicycles.
"Once these measures are in place, the city council and the borough will be monitoring the air quality over the next few years," he said.
The CAZ would be removed once levels of nitrogen dioxide fell within legal minimum levels, Mr Edwards explained.
