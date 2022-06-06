Cannock's Eva Abley feels 'incredible' after BGT final
A 14-year-old Britain's Got Talent finalist described the experience as "the best night of my life".
Eva Abley, from Cannock, has cerebral palsy and performed a stand-up comedy routine in the final on Sunday, with the whole theatre in stitches.
This year's winner of the ITV talent show was fellow comedian Axel Blake from London.
Eva said when she first auditioned for the show, she "wasn't even expecting laughs".
"I had no idea what was ahead of me," Eva said.
The teenager, originally from Darlaston, also posts comedy TikTok videos online, raising awareness of her disability, and has racked up fans from around the world on Instagram since her appearance on the show.
Her mother, Kelly Abley, said: "It's just been the best time ever, I am so pleased to see Eva smiling."
She added that Eva and the family would be recovering from the dizzy lights of fame with a "takeaway on the sofa and catching up on the show".
Eva now hopes to create and perform more comedy in the future and said she would like to try presenting too.
The comedian said her performance went very fast, adding: "I've been waiting all these months for a full five minutes of amazingness.
"I feel incredible."
