Stafford man to carry fridge up Snowdon for charity

Michael Copeland
Michael Copeland is raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

A man says he wants to raise awareness of mental health issues by climbing Snowdon while carrying a fridge on his back.

Ex-serviceman Michael Copeland, from Stafford, is raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

He has already raised more than £700 ahead of his mountain challenge, which he hopes to complete on 16 July.

The fridge, he says, represents the "burden mental health can have on us".

Mr Copeland, a bodybuilder, explained he used the gym to help with his own mental health and began hiking about a year ago.

He said he wanted to encourage people to find "positive outlets" to help their minds stay healthy.

Michael Copeland
Mr Copeland has been training while on holiday in Scotland and by carrying the fridge across Cannock Chase

"[Carrying a fridge] is not a normal idea I suppose, everyone I have told thinks I am a bit crazy," he said.

"[But] because I was in the army and used to carrying weight in the infantry, it was kind of two and two together."

He added: "I am a massive overthinker and a massive worrier and I do it all the time and I put a lot of pressure on myself.

"For me, the gym and being outdoors is just a massive release and I kind of want to share that with people to make people realise there are things you can do yourself to help yourself mentally."

Mr Copeland, who is raising funds via a Justgiving page, said he had trained by carrying the fridge on Cannock Chase.

