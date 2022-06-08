Community to re-open Kidsgrove Sports Centre next month
A Staffordshire leisure centre is set to be re-opened by the community it served, five years after closing.
Kidsgrove Sports Centre would operate again from July, said Kidsgrove Sports Centre Community Group.
The charitable body is due to take ownership of the venue after agreeing a 25-year lease with Newcastle Borough Council.
Mark Clews, chair of the group, said the re-opening would be "fantastic for the community".
The facility shut in 2017 as it was in need of renovations which, at the time, the council could not afford.
Mr Clews's group was set up by local people who felt the community had lost its heart when the centre closed.
The venue has undergone a £7.5m transformation financed by the council along with some funding from Kidsgrove's Town Deal.
A further £9,720 was secured from the National Lottery Community Fund to create a community hub and café.
The centre will host a dance studio, a 25m pool, a fitness suite and a sports hall.
Mr Clews said a date for the handover by the council had been agreed for the end of June, with the exact date for the re-opening to be announced in the coming weeks.
"It is weird, in a sense that I haven't really had time to get excited, we have been so busy getting everything in place ready to get open," he said.
"For us as an organisation we are achieving our aim that we set out to do, everyone said it was not possible... but we always knew we would achieve it."
Mr Clews said the group is contributing a further £200,00 to £300,000 to fit the centre with the necessary equipment.
He added he hoped the new facility would encourage people to be active and "realise the power of community".
"If you want something, anything is possible, you just have to put the work in to get there," he said.