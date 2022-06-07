Newcastle-under-Lyme phone boxes to be replaced
Phone boxes in Newcastle-under-Lyme town centre are set to be replaced by new kiosks offering free calls, device-charging points and a 999 button.
BT is due to install them on five streets, Newcastle Borough Council said.
People can use them to make short calls to friends, family, local services and taxis, but the local authority plans to curb outward calls to mobile numbers.
This follows concerns the free call service may be misused by drug users.
The new facilities are earmarked for phone kiosk locations on Newcastle High Street, Hassell Street, Ironmarket, Castle Walk and Merrial Street, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
According to the council, the hubs, which are smaller than the existing kiosks, will "provide communities with an unprecedented suite of essential urban tools".
The 999 call buttons automatically share their location with the emergency services and need to be pressed twice, to prevent the chance of an accidental call.
The council said it would monitor the hubs, with the help of the police, to check they were not misused.
