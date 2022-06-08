Waterworld visitors report nausea and eye irritations
- Published
A water park has been evacuated after visitors reported nausea, as well as irritated eyes and throats.
Staffordshire Police said officers were on site after being called to Festival Way, Stoke-on-Trent, at 14:00 BST.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had also dispatched crews and urged people to avoid the area.
It said teams were assessing a number of people who reported feeling unwell and had specialist resources there.
Mike Roberts, from Chester, said his wife and two sons were among those evacuated.
"Staff were being sick, people had burning eyes," he said.
"They have been checked over by paramedics and my son was asked if he wanted to go to hospital.
"They're OK though, they're on their way home."
Staffordshire Police said a portion of Festival Way had been closed to allow for emergency access.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk