Stoke-on-Trent marks 1942 Nazi massacre of Lidice village
By Carl Hartley
BBC Radio Stoke
- Published
A village in the Czech Republic is marking the 80th anniversary of its destruction by the Nazis and the kindness of the people of Stoke-on-Trent, who helped rebuild it.
Lidice was razed and its inhabitants killed in revenge for the assassination of senior Nazi, Reinhard Heydrich.
Nearly 180 men were shot with women and children sent to concentration camps.
Stoke miners raised the equivalent of £1m for the fellow coal mining community, after its 1942 destruction.
Heydrich, who was third in command of the German army and a key figure in the Holocaust, was ambushed by British-trained Czechoslovak paratroopers Jozef Gabcik and Jan Kubis in Prague.
The Nazis destroyed the Czech villages of Lidice and Lezaky on 10 June 1942 because of their links with the two men.
After World War Two, only 143 women and 17 children returned out of the original 503 residents.
In September that year an appeal - Lidice Shall Live - was launched by Stoke city councillor Sir Barnett Stross and local miners.
Cheryl Gerrard and others from the city have kept the links between the two communities alive.
She said: "Those people felt strongly enough to right a wrong after the Nazis destroyed this village and the people within it."
She is one of a number of people from Stoke who travelled to the Czech Republic for the anniversary.
Children at Bustehrad School, near Lidice, study the history of what Sir Barnett did.
Head teacher Batslav Bartok, said, "We should still remind our students of these historic events. When they stood in front of the statue of the children from Lidice who died there they could imagine that they were children like themselves."
Jiri Pitin lost his mother, father and 10-year-old sister in the massacre and visits schools to talk about his experience of growing up without his family.
He said: "When I am looking at the children and talking to the 10 year olds I imagine this is how my sister would have been."
Events have been planned in both Lidice and Stoke across the weekend, with the Czech flag being flown on Stoke and Hanley town hall, while the Hanley building will be lit in the Czech colours.
In Lidice there will be a concert and the festival of lights, with candles lit at the site of the old village.
