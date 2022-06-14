Popular Stoke-on-Trent attraction Trentham Estate goes on sale
Top tourist attraction Trentham Estate in Staffordshire is going up for sale, property owners have said.
The country estate in Stoke-on-Trent has more than three million visitors each year and is home to a number of tourist attractions including Trentham Gardens, Trentham Monkey Forest and Outlook Shopping Village.
Property adviser Christie & Co said it has been told to sell the grounds on behalf of St. Modwen.
It comes after 25 years of ownership.
The 725-acre estate was owned for more than 400 years by the Dukes of Sutherland, and has undergone a major regeneration programme since 2003.
A Treetop Adventure high ropes course and water sports centre is also located on the site along with a 65-acre lake.
"We are proud of the investment and commitment we have made to The Trentham Estate over many years, bringing the gardens back to life and creating a highly popular shopping and leisure destination," St. Modwen CEO Sarwjit Sambhi said.
