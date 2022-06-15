Stoke-on-Trent: Lancaster Bomber flypast for Spitfire anniversary
A special flypast by a Lancaster Bomber has been organised to mark the 50th anniversary of a Spitfire being donated to Stoke-on-Trent.
The aircraft was gifted to the city by the RAF in 1972 in honour of its famous, local designer Reginald Mitchell.
It went on display in the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery on Battle of Britain Day last year.
The flypast will take place on Saturday 25 June, the museum says.
As only two bombers remain flying, the museum added the one doing the flypast could be the craft that led the Battle of Britain memorial flight down The Mall for the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.
The Mark XVI Spitfire donated to Stoke-on-Trent was built in Castle Bromwich in 1945 and last flew in 1952 when it was damaged during take-off.
