Grade II listed Alrewas bridge restoration work starts
Work has begun to restore a "historic" 200-year-old Grade II listed bridge.
Staffordshire County Council has acted after the ironwork of Chetwynd Bridge, near Alrewas, began to deteriorate.
An 18-tonne weight restriction is being placed on the bridge, restricting it to use by emergency services, pedestrians and cyclists.
A new bypass is being designed and planned to enable the diversion of traffic in the future, the local authority said.
Cabinet member for highways and transport, Councillor David Williams said the bridge is a "historic asset" to the area.
"It has been in need of repair for some time and we're now starting a programme of works to ensure it is safe to use and in keeping with its historic status.
"The bridge has now had an independent structural assessment check which has indicated the need for a weight restriction. This should however exempt emergency vehicles and essential services.
"We do of course understand this will place an inconvenience on local residents, but we cannot compromise safety."
