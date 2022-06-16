Fire service warning over open-water swimming
People have been warned not to swim in open water as temperatures soar.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said swimming in lakes, rivers and canals could cause muscle cramps and shock as the water often remained cold even in heatwaves.
The service also encouraged parents to ensure their children were not planning on open-water swimming.
Fresh water could be polluted and cause serious illness, it said.
Jim Bywater, head of operations, said those who fell into water by accident should lean back, extend their legs and arms, and "use slow, gentle movements" to stay afloat.
"Once you have controlled your breathing, attempt to swim to safety and call for help," he added.
Anyone seeing a person or animal in trouble around water was asked to phone 999.
