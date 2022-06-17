Foster appeal by RSPCA in Staffordshire for sunburnt Kitkat the cat
A new owner is being sought to look after a "special" cat with skin-cancer damaged ears.
It is not known how long Kitkat, who turned nine on Wednesday, has left but the RSPCA is looking for a foster home where she can spend her remaining days.
She was brought into its Burton-upon-Trent site when her owner was no longer able to care for her and had cancerous growths removed from her ears.
Charity workers have since been applying sunscreen to her daily.
A bald patch that has recently appeared on her back, is likely to be consistent with the cancer having spread, the charity said.
'Loved and adored'
"Despite her treatment and everything she's been through, Kitkat has got a big personality and loves fuss and attention," RSPCA administrator Cyan Hulland said.
She said staff were "extremely fond" of Kitkat adding: "She's a very special cat who is still enjoying life and we think receiving palliative care in a foster home, where she'll be loved and adored for however long she has left, is going to be the best option for her.
"We appreciate it's not an easy thing for someone to do, but we really hope there's a special person out there who is willing to take Kitkat on and provide her with much-needed comfort and security - out of a cattery environment - in her latter stage of life."
