Clean Air Zone: Stoke-on-Trent residents say city's pollution is 'worrying'
- Published
Residents in Stoke-on-Trent have claimed the pollution in the city is so bad you can "feel it at the back of your throat".
It comes as the city council is set to introduce a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) to improve air quality levels.
Under the scheme, fees will be introduced for older vans and commercial vehicles but exclude cars.
The CAZ will cover the city centre and Victoria Road in Fenton, the council has said.
The move has been backed by some residents, who told the BBC the levels of pollution across the city were "worrying".
Marie Regraguisaid: "Most days I smell really bad fumes no matter where I go, it's nothing but petrol and oily smells.
"Sometimes it gets that bad you can feel it at the back of your throat."
Stacey Dunne, who has two children, said she worried about their health.
Last year, Stoke-on-Trent City Council's leader estimated a possible daily charge of between £9 and £35.
Under Birmingham's CAZ, high-polluting cars face a daily fee of £8 and coaches and lorries £50.
A scheme to retro-fit buses to cut exhaust emissions at Bucknall New Road in the city was "well under way", said one councillor during a meeting on the scheme.
While many residents told the BBC they were in favour of the plans, Paul Swinnerton, who runs a bike shop, believes it will have an impact on his company.
He said: "We have between 50 to 100 parcels being delivered every day and vans and lorries are used for this, so it will delay them coming and going which will slow the business down."
The CAZ is expected to be in place by 2024.
