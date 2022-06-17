Staffordshire: Spate of 'signal clone' Range Rover thefts
Police believe signal-cloning devices have been used in a series of Range Rover thefts from people's driveways.
Staffordshire Police said the thefts were in the south of the county, adding four vehicles had been recovered.
But another three have been stolen from homes since then.
The force has advised Range Rover owners to keep their keyless devices safe inside a protective box, to stop them being manipulated remotely.
Police said they recovered four vehicles between 29 May and 8 June, but another was taken from a home in Wombourne on 8 June.
It was later found abandoned and damaged on the same day.
Another was taken from a home in Wolverhampton and on Wednesday a Range Rover was taken from a driveway in Kinver, Staffordshire.
Ch Insp David Wain said: "We advise motorists to consider storing their keys inside of a Faraday box, which can stop the signal from being cloned and prevent thieves from accessing your vehicle."
He also suggested people install CCTV cameras and fit steering locks.
