Tunstall public toilets demolition angers shoppers
- Published
The demolition of town centre public toilets has raised concerns among shoppers and traders.
They say the removal of the building in Tunstall forces people needing the loo to leave the main shopping area.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council decided on the demolition in 2021, to cut costs.
But one shopper, Diane Jones, 63, fears it will dissuade people from visiting and said: "I think Tunstall is becoming a ghost town."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the nearest alternative toilets are at the Asda on Scotia Road, about five minutes' walk away.
"If you've got a medical condition it's quite daunting really, especially for older people as well," Ms Jones added.
'Hardly anything here'
Traders have also been left unhappy by the demolition decision.
Oasis Travel co-owner Heidi Evans, 48, said: "I wouldn't be able to bring my mum up here if there were no toilets because she wouldn't be able to walk to Asda, so that'd be an issue for her."
Another shopper, Kelly Whatwood, 33, said: "I'm always dying to go to the toilet, so if there's a toilet nearby then it's fine by me.
"If you're desperate, you need them close-to. The closer they are the better."
Others saw it as another blow to the high street and Sheree Winter, of Hamiltons Jewellers, said: "There isn't much here, there's hardly anything here - and same with the market there aren't many stalls open now at all."
Stoke-on-Trent City Council has been approached for a comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk